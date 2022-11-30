MLW CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his days as a writer in WWE, which included a story about a time that Vince McMahon unknowingly spent $30K on worms for the legendary Boogeyman in a segment he had with WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Check out Bauer’s full story in the highlights below.

How Vince McMahon didn’t mind spending a lot of money if it would help the show, which included worms for the Boogeyman:

There are times when Vince [McMahon] will try something and spend a significant amount of money. It doesn’t work and he just says, ‘All right. Well we tried it’ and you’re like, wow, that could have funded a half-a-year for my company back in the day. One time we had a thing where The Boogeyman, who loved to eat worms — not really but it was part of the gimmick and we had these worms fall from the ceiling in the arena and JBL’s rolling around in them because of course, the heel’s terrified of the worms and Vince is laughing, going, ‘Oh, that’s great’ and it’s raining worms in the arena and he turns to us and goes, ‘How much were those worms?

Recalls WWE spending $30,000 on worms for the above segment:

That’s a lot of worms’ and we go over and get the production assistant or the writer’s assistant. ‘How much was it?’ He goes, ‘Well sir, that was $30,000’ and Vince’s jaw drops. He was like, ‘$30,000 for worms?’ ‘Well they were out of normal worms so we had to go organic’ and he just looked shocked. He’s like, I can’t believe we just blew $30,000 and there’s John Layfield rolling in the worms and he’s crying and everyone’s laughing but, it’s like, he was shocked and I think that assistant was fired soon thereafter but the show went on. You think about a lot of companies are gagged to spend that kind of money, it’s excessive. At WWE, it’s on a totally different level.

