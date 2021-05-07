MLW CEO Court Bauer recently spoke to Post Wrestling about bringing in famous Lucha Underground character Dario Cueto (introduced as El Jefe on Fusion), who Bauer explains will undergo a name change due to certain Intellectual Property restrictions, but assures fans that he will surely keep the same characteristics that got him some popular. Hear Bauer’s full thoughts, including what the process was like to keep Cueto’s appearance a secret, below.

Says that Cueto will have a new name in MLW:

Whether you go from Nash and Hall, who were Razor Ramon and Diesel, to WCW, sometimes you have to make some IP adjustments and so that’s what we’ll do here with this. His new name, which I will hold on telling you what it is, but it might leak because these things just end up getting out. But he will have a new name, but it will be very true in spirit to the person and mischief and chaos and violence he conjured up elsewhere.

Details on shooting with Cueto and keeping his reveal a secret: