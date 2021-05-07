MLW CEO Court Bauer recently spoke to Post Wrestling about bringing in famous Lucha Underground character Dario Cueto (introduced as El Jefe on Fusion), who Bauer explains will undergo a name change due to certain Intellectual Property restrictions, but assures fans that he will surely keep the same characteristics that got him some popular. Hear Bauer’s full thoughts, including what the process was like to keep Cueto’s appearance a secret, below.
Says that Cueto will have a new name in MLW:
Whether you go from Nash and Hall, who were Razor Ramon and Diesel, to WCW, sometimes you have to make some IP adjustments and so that’s what we’ll do here with this. His new name, which I will hold on telling you what it is, but it might leak because these things just end up getting out. But he will have a new name, but it will be very true in spirit to the person and mischief and chaos and violence he conjured up elsewhere.
Details on shooting with Cueto and keeping his reveal a secret:
It was a fascinating process to go through just shooting that scene alone. We shot some other stuff and continue to over the course of the next few months. We’re shooting everything on skeleton crews because of the pandemic, even though people are vaccinated, we just want to try and do what we can to minimize risk. So, we shot that in Burbank almost a month ago and we had everyone – the cinematographers, sound guys, PA’s, you name it, they all signed NDAs. Everyone has non-disclosures because I wanted this to be as tight of a shoot as possible. People look at the end of season two of ‘The Mandalorian’ with Luke Skywalker – like no one knew the surprise – they taped it a year in advance or something and it really was a skeleton crew and that’s, kind of, in the same spirit as what we did. I saw that and thought, that’s exactly how I want this. I want this airtight. People were probably like, “Okay, we’re connecting the dots, this is who it is” but until you see it, you don’t know if you’re going to get that payoff. We wanted people guessing, we wanted people wondering and we wanted the element of surprise for the creative and the reveal. It was a lot of fun, Luis (Fernandez-Gil) is fantastic to work with and we’re thrilled to have closed a deal with him to be with us for many years to come.