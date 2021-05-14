MLW owner Court Bauer made an appearance on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast.

During it, he was asked about MLW’s TV deal with Vice and potentially going live more often.

“We have our Vice deal. We are also talking with other guys and doing some interesting things. One of the big things we want to do is more live if it’s the right partner and what their goals are and what our goals that we’lll see where we can go with that. Doing it live has electricity to it. I think live wrestling is the best wrestling…There’s nothing like it. That’s one of the major things we want to do on the horizon in the new era is do more live. It’s just a matter of what our partner wants, how they want it, and how often they want it.”

He was also asked whether MLW will be the lead-in for Dark Side of the Ring.

“Evan and Jason have been incredible to talk with. We’re spitballing on some cool stuff and how we can work together. People are like, ‘They are going to do Dark Side of MLW.’ No, no, no. If you look at how they run their show, how they built this incredibly successful series, there’s a lot of interesting stuff. They’re great creative minds in terms of how you produce TV, tell stories, the elements of documentaries in it. There’s a lot of interesting stuff and we see a lot of connective tissue there. It has endless potential…We’ll see if Jason and Evan and MLW can collaborate and see where it goes. If you could see the other side of this office, you’ll see a white board with a bunch of ideas.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co