MLW CEO Court Bauer issued a short statement on Twitter alerting fans that the main event of the October 2nd Fightland special Philadelphia has been signed, with Bauer calling it the “biggest match” the promotion has done.

The @MLW #Fightland main event has been signed. It's the biggest match we've done and one you've been asking for. 🎟 https://t.co/b96m3ceKr9 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) September 1, 2021

The show takes place from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and will feature the debut of ECW and WWE alumni Tajiri, as well as several debuts for the MLW women’s division. We’ll keep you updated on the show as more news continues to surface.

