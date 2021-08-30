MLW CEO Court Bauer recently took to Twitter teasing a new arrival for the promotion, stating that this mysterious superstar will make their debut at the October 2nd Fightland event in Philadelphia.
However, Bauer also tells fans that a video will be released later this evening that will reveal the unknown talent’s identity.
▜▚▙▚▚▙▍debuts at @MLW #Fightland Oct. 2. Find out the identity Monday night here: https://t.co/Bn1Ozq8yN5
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) August 30, 2021
The video of the debut is below.