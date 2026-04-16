New court filings have shed light on WWE’s talent spending, offering a rare look at how the company allocates revenue across its roster.

According to documents obtained by Brandon Thurston in an article shared via POST Wrestling, WWE spent approximately $195 million on talent, including developmental performers, representing about 15% of its $1.29 billion in total revenue.

The report noted, “WWE spent an implied average of about $1.5 million per main roster talent in 2022,” though that figure is believed to be skewed by top earners.

The filings were made public as part of the ongoing merger shareholder lawsuit. One slide within the documents indicated that 15% of company revenue is expected to remain the projected rate for talent compensation through 2028.

While individual salaries were not disclosed, several top names were referenced in aggregate figures. The filing stated that “Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Braun Strowman were among the key talent who received contract renewals that totaled $15 million. Brock Lesnar’s contract renewal amounted to $4 million. Bianca Belair, the Street Profits, Gable Steveson, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Baron Corbin were among the key talent who received an annual contract step-up that totaled $2 million.”

That’s a notable snapshot of how WWE rewards its top-tier stars.

In terms of yearly breakdowns, main roster talent compensation reached $175 million in 2022 and was projected to rise to $195 million in 2023. Developmental talent pay came in at $14 million in 2022, with expectations of increasing to $16 million in 2023.

The company reportedly maintained around 130 main roster talents, another 130 in NXT, and roughly 20 in NXT UK during that time frame.

Celebrity compensation also saw a shift, dropping from $6 million in 2022 to a projected $3 million in 2023. This decrease was attributed to Logan Paul transitioning from a “celebrity” designation to a full-time main roster talent.

The lawsuit itself, filed in 2023, alleges that Vince McMahon predetermined WWE’s merger with Endeavor in order to secure his continued role within the company amid the sexual misconduct scandal, rather than pursuing a deal that would maximize shareholder value.