A scheduled court hearing involving WWE star Marcel Barthel, better known to fans as Ludwig Kaiser and El Grande Americano, was canceled on Thursday.

The hearing was scheduled to take place in Orange County, Florida, in connection with the misdemeanor battery charge against Barthel. No reason was given for the cancellation.

Barthel is still scheduled to appear before the court on October 19 at 1:30 p.m. for a hearing regarding his motion to dismiss the charge.

In the motion, Barthel argues that he is immune from prosecution under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Barthel was arrested in May after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest on a battery charge. He traveled from Mexico to Florida to turn himself in to authorities and subsequently pleaded not guilty.

The WWE star has continued performing for the company under the masked El Grande Americano character.