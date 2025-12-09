A Connecticut judge has stepped in with a firm directive in the ongoing legal fight involving Vince McMahon, ordering a doctor linked to the former WWE CEO to finally hand over proof of who paid for Janel Grant’s medical treatment.

The ruling came Monday from Judge David Bothwell during a publicly accessible remote hearing. It marks the newest development in a year-long pre-suit action Grant filed against Dr. Carlon Colker and his celebrity-focused clinic, Peak Wellness, as she investigates whether to bring a separate lawsuit over her treatment there.

Grant has already filed a high-profile federal lawsuit accusing McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking, allegations McMahon denies, and alleging negligence by WWE. That case remains pending as the court reviews what discovery Grant will be allowed to pursue.

Grant claims McMahon personally directed her to Colker’s clinic, where she says she was given supplements and infusions without full disclosure. Colker denies wrongdoing and is pursuing a separate defamation suit against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis.

While medical records have been produced, billing files remain the sticking point. Many documents are marked “paid,” but none identify who actually paid, a detail the court has repeatedly ordered the doctor to provide.

During Monday’s hearing, Grant’s attorney Erica Nolan said Colker’s side had still not complied, and asked the court to enforce the order or impose sanctions. Colker’s attorney, Frank Silvestri, argued that McMahon covered Grant’s treatment using a credit card he had on file as a fellow patient.

That only raised the judge’s eyebrows.

Bothwell pressed the attorney on why no records reflected those charges.

“If you’re admitting that Vince McMahon paid her medical bills, then show them,” the judge said. “I ordered that.”

Silvestri said such documentation may not exist given how the clinic keeps its records. Nolan rejected that explanation, saying the defendants hadn’t meaningfully searched for anything. The judge agreed that medical billing without payer information was “hard to believe” and said payment proof is essential.

The judge will now issue a written order requiring Colker to:

* Comply with the prior mandate to produce payment evidence

* Make a “good faith” effort to locate and communicate about those records

* Provide a privilege log for any documents withheld

He also approved redaction of McMahon’s credit card number, except for the last four digits.

Bothwell wasn’t shy about the stakes, adding, “I don’t watch wrestling, but I’m aware of who Vince McMahon is. A man of his means, I think there should probably be a paper trail.”

The hearing also touched on separate document requests involving alleged trips to Tijuana between Colker and McMahon, covering travel receipts and reimbursement records from 2019–2022. Colker’s attorney argued those materials fall under physician-patient privilege because McMahon was a clinic patient. He did not confirm the trips occurred but suggested private travel would naturally produce fewer records.

The judge responded that the defense must still review the documents and justify any privilege claims, and must log anything withheld.

A formal written order is expected shortly, with an estimated 35-day deadline for Colker to comply. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this legal situation continue to surface.

(H/T to Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling.)