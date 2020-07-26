COVID-19 Delays Teddy Hart Court Date

According to PW Insider, former MLW superstar Teddy Hart (real name Edward Annis) has had his court date pushed back once again, this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report states that many proceedings have been stockpiled and delayed, similar to the DWI case for WWE’s Jeff Hardy. As of this writing it has been rescheduled to September 10th at 9am.
Hart was originally brought in under charges of assault to his girlfriend, ROH’s Maria Manic. You can find out more about Hart’s legal battles here.
