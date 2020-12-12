According to Fightful Select, top independent wrestling star Lee Moriarty was set to work for Ring of Honor at two separate points during the year, with both appearances being canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports are that Moriarty was set for the promotion’s Future Of Honor event, as well as a set of tapings that took place this past fall. Despite the delays ROH does still hope to use Moriarty in the future. The publication adds that former IMPACT tag champion Alex Shelley was the one who gave ROH the good word on Moriarty. The two worked together at the Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix hosted by Paradigm Pro Wrestling.

