Lucha-libre promotion CMLL in Mexico has announced that top company superstar Bandido, who has also competed in ROH and NJPW, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be working this Friday’s Aniversario show. Bandido joins Ultimo Guerrero, Lluvia, and Princesa Sugehit as wrestlers who tested positive for the virus. At this time CMLL is choosing to run their Aniversario show, which is widely considered their biggest of the year, and replacing all those infected with healthy luchadores.

Luchablog reports that there may have been a COVID-19 outbreak within CMLL despite their constant tests on talent.

We’ll provide updates as they come.