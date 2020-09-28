The core members of RETRIBUTION (T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, Retaliation) have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

As noted earlier at this link, via Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, the main RETRIBUTION members were reportedly held off last night’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view because they are not currently medically cleared to compete. It was noted they may be out of action due to a positive COVID-19 test, or COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In an update, Ryan Satin reported on Twitter that all 5 core members of the group have tested negative for the coronavirus. However, each member has to quarantine themselves for two weeks because they came into proximity with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19.

There’s no word yet on when RETRIBUTION began their two-week quarantine, but it looks like they will be out of action until mid-October. There’s also no word yet on how WWE plans to explain their absence, or if they plan to put other wrestlers behind the masks to represent the group while the core members are unable to work.

Stay tuned for updates on RETRIBUTION going into tonight’s RAW.

