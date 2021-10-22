AEW has announced that all fans entering next week’s Dynamite taping from Boston must be show COVID-19 vaccination proof or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

The Agganis Arena in Boston is requiring all ticketholders age 12 and over to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping.

Ticketmaster has notified all ticketholders.

You can see AEW’s full announcement below:

Proof of vaccination OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST NEEDED to Enter #AEWDynamite this Wednesday OCT. 27 in BOSTON

Details: https://t.co/dBc5i6Jnog pic.twitter.com/tuXOig9nS5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2021

