An update on WWE superstar, Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator has been out of action for close to a year due to a severe back injury, with many wondering when the former multi-time world champion might return. Randy’s father, the great ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton recently spoke with Bill Apter and discussed how The Viper was recovering.

Cowboy says that Randy is currently training, but is uncertain if he wants to make a return. He adds that doctors have told him that a return would not be good, but that the decision ultimately falls onto Randy.

He’s training. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he feels like going back or, when it feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of, I don’t think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to. Randy will do what Randy’s going to do.

