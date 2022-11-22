IMPACT star Crazzy Steve recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including his thoughts on competing for the X-Division championship, and how he knows he would have a much different reign with the prestigious title than any other champion in company history. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On potentially winning the X-Division title:

I will say there is a core group of the fan base that definitely wants me in that X-Division hunt or to see me with the X-Division Title. It’s never really been a goal of mine. I guess you can prejudge that based off my size, that that would be a thing, but it really isn’t. If the opportunity was to come my way, I would take it with the best intentions in mind, but that is not something that motivates me as far as a wrestler is concerned. I would be just as happy, if not more happy, with just a storyline that carries on from week to week to week, that builds from pay-per-view to pay-per-view with a single character. That would do something for me. The idea of me having the X-Division Title, I think, is intriguing. I don’t know where I would do with it, but I would be excited to have that opportunity just as much as anything else, I suppose.

Assures fans that his X-Division title run would be much different than others:

I also think, if I was to hold the X-Division Title, it would be different in the sense of, when you think of the X-Division Title matches in 2022, there’s a certain [level] of athleticism that the audience has a preconceived notion is already be involved, with your Mike Baileys, your Ace Austins, your Chris Beys, Laredo Kid, Trey Miguel, all these guys. These guys are all far more athletic than I am for various reasons. They’re younger, they have 20/20 vision. So I think if I was to hold it, it would be a different style or pace. I’m not saying I’m not athletic. Obviously my work speaks for itself. But there’s a reason why I don’t do a lot of things that those guys do because they do it better, and there’s no way I can compete with that style. Again, that’s not to say that I wouldn’t take the opportunity and make it my own thing, and it could be just as successful as any other X-Division Champion, but those are my initial thoughts going into a scenario like that.

