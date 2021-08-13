The SummerSlam feud between John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to really heat up during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted, WWE previously announced that tonight’s SmackDown will feature Reigns and Cena meeting face-to-face ahead of their SummerSlam match scheduled for Las Vegas in just 8 days.

In an update, it was just reported by @Wrestlevotes that an objective for tonight’s SmackDown is to “really amp up the rivalry” between the two top WWE Superstars.

“The match will sell itself on names alone, but some feel the build has been lackluster,” the report noted.

Cena signed the contract to face Reigns on SmackDown two weeks ago. Cena did not appear last week, despite being backstage and later coming out for the dark main event, which saw Cena and The Mysterios defeat Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

On a related note, WWE has teased a potential match between Cena and Finn Balor. Balor was set to sign the SummerSlam contract to face Reigns two weeks ago, but Baron Corbin stopped him and Cena signed it instead. Balor then defeated Corbin last week. Balor noted before the match that he had a bone to pick with Cena over the contract situation, and that he would deal with it after beating Corbin. He also said he wants to challenge Reigns for the title, and if he has to beat Cena to get that shot, then he will.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Below is the current announced line-up:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defends against King Shinsuke Nakamura

* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair sign their SummerSlam contract

* John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face to hype their SummerSlam main event

