Which expert minds will be coming together to produce the creative for AAA now that it is under the WWE ownership umbrella?

Let’s find out!

Ahead of the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event at KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA., on June 7, the creative team for the AAA division has officially been finalized, with three seasoned veterans set to lead the charge: Jeremy Borash, Konnan, and Moody Jack Melendez.

This trio brings together a wealth of knowledge spanning both American and Latin American wrestling.

* Jeremy Borash – A longtime WWE producer, is best known for his influential work in TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he played a major role in developing storylines and enhancing talent presentation behind the scenes.



* Konnan – A lucha libre icon and key figure in AAA’s history, continues to be one of the most influential forces in Latin American wrestling. His decades-long contributions — both on camera and behind the scenes — have helped unite fans across Mexico and the U.S.



* Moody Jack Melendez – Widely recognized as the former voice of LAX in TNA, brings his expertise as a veteran announcer and producer. With strong ties to Puerto Rican wrestling and Spanish-language broadcasting, Melendez adds valuable cultural and production insight.

Both Konnan and Melendez are confirmed to be on hand for the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event tomorrow (June 7) in Los Angeles. Additionally, Melendez and Savio Vega were seen earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center, assisting with preparations for the upcoming inter-promotional debut.

Make sure to join us here on 6/7 for live WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 results coverage from KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)