– As noted, Alexa Bliss wore a special jacket for her surprise entrance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match over the weekend. Bliss’ jacket read “Friend 4 Life,” with the R painted in so it could read “FIEND 4 LIFE” as well, the latter of which is obviously a tip of the cap to the late Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), who Bliss worked closely with before his tragic passing. Following the show, Jason Baker surfaced on social media and wrote about creating the jacket and skirt for Bliss’ big return. He wrote the following on X:

“…and this a friendship that’ll never ever end ⭕️ Thanks Alexa Bliss for letting me and Mandy Baker make your return jacket and skirt. (Me, Ambria Pierson, & the wwe creative team also helped Lilly w/ her new glow up).”

…and this a friendship that’ll never ever end ⭕️ Thanks @AlexaBliss_WWE for letting me and @SandyMimpson make your return jacket and skirt. (Me, Ambria Pierson, & the wwe creative team also helped Lilly w/ her new glow up) pic.twitter.com/TfR1sSLYlD — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) February 2, 2025

– Topps has already released a special edition trading card focusing on the return and Royal Rumble victory of women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair. WWE re-tweeted the following post on X of the new item.

: Charlotte Flair's historic Royal Rumble win is now its own trading card pic.twitter.com/HO9zNZsWB1 — Topps (@Topps) February 3, 2025

– With all the hip-hop heads making cameo appearances at multiple recent WWE television tapings and premium live events, WWE has decided it is a good time to look back at the history of rappers taking over WWE. The topic is featured on the latest installment of the weekly WWE digital series, “WWE Playlist,” which you can watch in its’ entirety via the media player embedded below.