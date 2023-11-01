The Creed Brothers are 2-0 this week.

Julius and Brutus Creed returned to WWE NXT with Ivy Nile for night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 on Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

After picking up a big win on WWE Monday Night Raw last night against Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers won their second consecutive bout this evening with their victory over Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo in the Tables, Ladders & Scares opener at night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

Check out video highlights of The Creed Brothers victory over Angel & Humberto, which was a very physical encounter that saw multiple tables, ladders and chairs spots, via the posts embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter (X) feed.

Also below is video footage of New Years Day performing “Hurts Like Hell” to kick off the second and final night of the annual WWE NXT Halloween Havoc holiday-themed event.

To the sounds of "Hurts Like Hell", @NYDrock gets us ready for Night Two of #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/RncEsycRYV — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2023