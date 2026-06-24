The U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division have officially closed their criminal case against Shawn Chan.

Chan, who is currently in ICE custody in Florida, was the man arrested for allegedly stalking WWE’s Liv Morgan.

Updated court documents this week noted the ruling on 6/15, which reads as follows:

THIS CAUSE is before the Court following a Stipulated Facts Bench Trial held on June 18, 2026.

This Court found Defendant Shawn Chan Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity as to Count One of the Indictment. Defendant was adjudicated Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity and ordered to be released from the custody of the United States Marshal and to the custody of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) due to a preexisting ICE detainer.

Defendant met his burden of establishing by a preponderance of the evidence that his release would not create a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person or serious damage of property of another due to a present mental disease or defect. Namely, Defendant has been stabilized from his prior psychotic state and been deemed competent by medical source providers. As such, he poses no danger to the community or to the victim in this case. He is also subject to an immigration detainer.

Defendant does not oppose the immigration detainer and desires to return to Canada.

The Government concurred in this assessment and offered no evidence to rebut this showing.

Therefore, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 4243(d), the Court finds that Defendant has met his burden and established by a preponderance of the evidence that his release would not create a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person or serious damage of property of another due to a present mental disease or defect.

Accordingly, it is ORDERED as follows: 1. The Court finds the Defendant’s release would not create a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person or serious damage of property of another due to a present mental disease or defect. (See 18 U.S.C. § 4243(d)) DONE and ORDERED in Tampa, Florida, on June 18, 2026.