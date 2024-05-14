Cash Wheeler will not face criminal charges.

According to PWInsider, the case against Daniel Wheeler (Cash Wheeler) has been dropped. The prosecutor’s office filed ‘Nolle Prosequi’, which means they decided not to pursue the charges. The reason for this decision is unknown.

Wheeler’s trial was supposed to start on May 20. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly pointing a gun at someone during a traffic incident in July 2023.

Throughout this process, Wheeler continued to compete in AEW with Dax Harwood against teams like The Elite, House Of Black, and Big Bill/Ricky Starks.