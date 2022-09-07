MMA legend Cris Cyborg recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about potentially making the jump to pro-wrestling, which included Cyborg discussing the success of Ronda Rousey in WWE and how she has been training with AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How different pro-wrestling is from MMA:

“You know, it’s a different sport, it’s different. Like I said, I love challenges. If I have the opportunity, for sure I’m gonna do training and will do my best.”

How amazing Ronda Rousey is doing in WWE and how she’s trained with AEW’s Thunder Rosa:

“I’ve had some training before with Thunder Rosa. It’s fun, it’s nice. Ronda Rousey is doing amazing over there. If my fans want to see me over there doing pro-wrestling, I’m gonna do it.”

