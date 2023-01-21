Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW.

The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.

Says he wanted to do something with AEW in 2020 but couldn’t because of the pandemic:

I’m watching during the pandemic, everybody’s locked down. I’m still working, thank God. We were able to stay open. I’m watching Dark and Elevation, and I really wanted to go down. I said, ‘They have these three hour shows, I could probably find a spot. I would hope I could find a spot to do some stuff here. But I work in physical therapy, I’m in New Jersey and they had the laws where if you traveled out of state, you have to lock yourself down for ten days and it just wasn’t feasible. So I started doing videos, the promos that I was doing. That was my wrestling outlet.

How his 2021 AEW Dark: Elevation matchup with Joey Janela ended up happening: