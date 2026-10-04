Crowbar says missing out on a full-time WWE contract after WCW closed was “the best thing to never happen to me.” He worked several WWE dark matches, but believes the path that followed allowed him to build his physical therapy business and start a family.

The former WCW wrestler discussed that period with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking. Earlier in the interview, Crowbar explained why he finished his physical therapy degree while taking wrestling bookings from WCW and WWE.

“I never had a contract. I was always nightly. I pursued pro wrestling and my physical therapy degree at the same time. So, both WWE and WCW were well aware that I was a full-time student as well. So, that was never even an option or on the table. I was going to complete my physical therapy curriculum. Thank God I did.”

Crowbar said he continued working in physical therapy when WCW wasn’t using him regularly and moved into it full time after his release. Asbury later asked whether he had any contact with WWE following WCW’s closure, a different period from the earlier WWE discussions Crowbar described in a previous interview.

“I worked John Cena. That’s up on YouTube somewhere. Rick Fuller, Mike Bell, Joey Mercury, and I think that might be it as far as dark matches go. And just nothing materialized. You know, WCW closed, ECW closed, and you had all this talent flocking to the one spot, and I just wasn’t one of the guys that they had a priority of getting, unfortunately. Or fortunately, I always say that me not getting signed was the best thing to never happen to me. Had I got signed, never would have met my wife, never would have had my kids, never would have opened my business. So, you know, I hate to get preachy, but I am a very faithful guy. It was definitely God’s plan. Had I gotten signed, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. So, I always say the best thing to never happen to me.”

Source: Crowbar on Developmentally Speaking. Quotations are from the original video’s available captions.