The ending of John Cena’s final WWE match sparked a noticeable and immediate reaction from the live crowd at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

And it wasn’t the response many expected.

After Cena tapped out to Gunther’s sleeper hold to close the match, the atmosphere inside the arena shifted dramatically. A large portion of the crowd fell silent, with the finish failing to generate the emotional crescendo typically associated with a career sendoff of that magnitude.

That reaction quickly turned more vocal when Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring alongside Stephanie McMahon, WWE officials, and several stars. As Levesque appeared, boos rained down, accompanied by loud chants of “You f***ed up,” clearly signaling fan displeasure with how the match concluded.

The tone softened briefly when CM Punk and Cody Rhodes joined Cena in the ring and presented him with their championships, a gesture that drew cheers from the audience. Cena himself remained warmly received during that moment.

However, the crowd’s frustration resurfaced almost immediately.

When Levesque stepped onto the ring apron and extended his hand to Cena, the boos returned once again.

The moment landed loudly, just not in the way WWE may have anticipated.

