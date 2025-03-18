– The subject of John Cena’s first heel promo was one of the main topics discussed on the latest episode of the official Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and special co-host Big E. Also featured on the new episode is an interview with Rhea Ripley.

– The crowd reaction of John Cena’s first heel promo was largely covered in a special video released via WWE’s YouTube channel titled, “Best crowd reactions — Brussels, Belgium: Raw, March 17, 2025.”

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised the crowd in Brussels, Belgium for being on fire for the entire episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, March 17. “Wow. Brussels — you were on F’N fire!!! Thank you!” He also posted one teasing WWE’s return to Bologna for a stacked episode of WWE SmackDown this coming Friday.