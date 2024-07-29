An injured WWE star may be making his return to television soon.

According to PW Insider, Cruz Del Toro from the Latino World Order (LWO) was spotted in St. Paul, Minnesota today ahead of this evening’s Raw, which takes place in St. Paul from the XCEL Energy Center. Toro, who used to be known as Raul Mendoza, has been out of action since competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania XL weekend, where he sustained an arm injury that required surgery.

Del Toro has been with WWE since 2016. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his status.