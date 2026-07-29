Cruz Montana is opening up about the difficult decision to leave TNA Wrestling for WWE.

Just days before making his surprise debut on the July 21 episode of WWE NXT, the former Mike Santana dropped the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at TNA Slammiversary. Now competing under the name Cruz Montana, the veteran performer is officially part of the NXT roster.

Appearing on Busted Open After Dark, Montana reflected on his departure from TNA, admitting that leaving the promotion was far from an easy choice due to the bond he built with the company and its locker room.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” he said. “They’ve done so much for me in my career, and loyalty is a big thing for me. Loyalty is everything. During my time there, the company and I grew together. One thing we’re always taught is you do good business, and you always leave a place better than what you found it. I felt like I did exactly that. TNA was somewhere where I felt comfortable. I didn’t want to feel comfortable anymore.”

Montana went on to stress that his decision was motivated by personal growth and providing the best future possible for his family, while making it clear that he still has nothing but respect and appreciation for TNA.

“I love that place,” he continued. “Genuine love for TNA. That locker room is a special place. I’m very goal-oriented, and I’m trying to grow as much as possible. This is a very nomadic sport. You have to move around. It’s been done since the beginning of time. I’m gonna do what I have to do. I’m going to keep growing. I want to make sure my daughter is set for life, and she never has a worry a day in her life. I’m so thankful I’ve been able to do this at a high level for so long and still be a present father.”

Montana made his first appearance as part of the WWE roster on this week’s episode of NXT, where he was introduced as the brand’s newest signing and immediately set his sights on the NXT Championship.