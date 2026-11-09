Cruz Montana is reflecting on the journey that brought him to WWE’s main roster, including a difficult period in his personal life that nearly derailed everything.

Montana made the jump from NXT to Raw after just three months with WWE’s developmental brand, joining Royce Keys’ 946 faction as the group continues its rivalry with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Following his surprise arrival on the November 2 episode of Raw, Montana took to Instagram with an emotional message about his career, his family and the struggles he overcame to reach this point.

“What a week it’s been…

“For the first time since last Monday, I’ve had the chance to sit with myself, process, and take everything in.

“If you would’ve told me 3 and a half years ago, while I was sitting in rehab trying to figure my life out, at its darkest point. That I’d be where I am today, I would’ve told you to fck off…But at the same time, If there’s one thing I knew about myself. It’s that I’ve been blessed with the ability to use my pain and struggles to paint.

“And God, what an amazing picture I’ve painted the last few years.”

Montana went on to explain how he made the decision to completely change his approach to life after getting another opportunity to pursue his dreams.

“I knew when I got back into the game, I needed to change everything up and force growth. The only way to do that was to leave my comfort zone and face the fears and uncertainties that were waiting for me. I had such an overwhelming belief in myself that I couldn’t just bury it away. I was given a 2nd chance at life and I knew that I was going to make the absolute best of it.”

The newest member of 946 also credited his daughter with helping him turn his life around, explaining that watching him rebuild himself became one of his biggest motivations.

“My daughter saved my life and my way to repay her was to give her a front row seat to watching her papi rebuild himself in every single way. She watched me go from rock bottom to some of the highest mountain tops. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Montana closed his message by encouraging others to believe in themselves regardless of their circumstances.

“I say all that, to say this, BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. TRUST YOURSELF. BET ON YOURSELF. No one is going to get you where you want to go other than YOU. I’m living proof everyday that anything is possible WHEN YOU PUT IN THE WORK. A poor Puerto Rican Kid from the projects, who had a dream and the drive to CHASE IT.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO BELIEVED AND TOOK THIS RIDE WITH ME.”

Montana’s arrival on Raw adds another member to the increasingly dangerous 946 faction, which has been targeting Reigns and The Bloodline in recent weeks as the build continues towards WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.