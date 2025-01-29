At the end of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, a cryptic teaser video aired that showed a set of color bars. The words “WWE TRANSMISSION” were shown and then were replaced with “VENGEANCE DAY.”

As of this writing, there’s no word on who this is for.

WWE Vengeance Day takes place on February 15th from Washington, DC.

Bayley and Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in the opening match on this week’s edition of WWE NXT.

The finish came when Bayley pinned Jade after a top-rope elbow drop. This marks Bayley’s first win on the WWE NXT brand since June of 2020.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander.

During the match, Page worked over Alexander’s injured hand. The finish came when Je’Von Evans came out to make the save.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

* Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Giulia, Roxanne Perez & Bayley have a Vengeance Day Summit.

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE NXT: Vengeance Day lineup below. The pay-per-view event will take place on February 15th from Washington, DC:

NXT Championship Match:

Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match:

Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer