A new vignette for The Wyatt Sicks aired on the September 30 episode of WWE Raw.

The vignette stated the following in single-screen, quick-cut choppy messages as the 9/30 WWE Bad Blood “go-home show” was heading into a commercial break in the third hour:

Anger festing into rage



Do not go down this path



It ends in your demise



You know better



Do not force our hands



Heed our admonition

The vignette ended with another QR Code image, which will no doubt lead to some more cryptic fun.