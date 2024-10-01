A new vignette for The Wyatt Sicks aired on the September 30 episode of WWE Raw.
The vignette stated the following in single-screen, quick-cut choppy messages as the 9/30 WWE Bad Blood “go-home show” was heading into a commercial break in the third hour:
Anger festing into rage
Do not go down this path
It ends in your demise
You know better
Do not force our hands
Heed our admonition
The vignette ended with another QR Code image, which will no doubt lead to some more cryptic fun.
"Do not force our hand." #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yluJtId4hI
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024