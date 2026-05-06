A major legal development has reportedly been reached in a serious case involving WWE star Stephanie Vaquer.

According to a report from Antonio Nieto, Vaquer’s ex-boyfriend Cuatrero (real name Rogelio Reyes) has been found guilty of domestic violence and attempted femicide stemming from a 2023 incident involving the now-WWE talent.

The report notes that a guilty verdict has been issued, with Reyes scheduled to be officially sentenced on Tuesday, May 12.

The case dates back to March 2023, when Vaquer filed a criminal complaint against Reyes while both were working for CMLL.

Heavy situation.

In her allegations, Vaquer claimed that Reyes forced himself on her, choked her, and threw her against a wall during the incident.

Following the complaint, Reyes was arrested on March 10 and charged with attempted femicide and domestic violence, though he was later released that same month as legal proceedings continued.

Now, more than a year later, the case appears to have reached a significant turning point with the reported guilty verdict, as the final sentencing phase looms next week.