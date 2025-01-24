– TNA Wrestling has confirmed the re-signing of the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” and current Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy owner, Frankie Kazarian.

– Heading into the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years tonight in San Antonio, Texas, a new segment has been announced for the show. Sami Callihan surfaced on social media a couple of hours before the show went live to tease the culmination of the mysterious and cryptic “23” vignettes and cut-ins during matches the past few weeks. “Who is 23? Who is 23? Who is 23,” Callihan wrote via X. “I’m done with the BS mind games. TONIGHT, LIVE on TNA iMPACT, I’m going to the center of the ring and I’m finding out, WHO IS 23?!”

For a complete preview of tonight’s live TNA iMPACT, click here.

Make sure to check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.