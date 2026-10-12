Despite now working for rival promotions, Andrade El Idolo is showing some love to a former AEW colleague following a major WWE victory.

The reigning AEW National Champion took to social media to congratulate Penta on winning the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event this past Saturday night in New Orleans, LA.

“Congratulations to a good friend and teammate Penta,” Andrade wrote via X. “Long live Mexico, you b*stards!!”

Although Andrade and Penta never had a singles rivalry during their time together in AEW, the two shared the ring on several occasions in tag team and multi-person matches.

Andrade also has plenty of experience competing in Money in the Bank ladder matches himself, having participated in the annual bout during his previous WWE runs in 2019, 2024 and 2025.

As for his current AEW commitments, Andrade is scheduled to return to action this Wednesday night, October 14, when he teams with AEW World Champion Will Ospreay against Samoa Joe and Tommaso Ciampa.

The tag team showdown will headline the special three-hour combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.