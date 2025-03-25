At WWE Money In the Bank 2023, Ricochet and Logan Paul had a thrilling moment when they both went through a table after performing a Spanish Fly.

Ricochet recently reflected on this spot during an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely. He said,

“Especially in wrestling, you have to rely on your instincts a lot because sometimes things don’t go right. Especially with what we do, and when you add tables, ladders, and all these types of things, in those moments, it’s fight or flight. You have half a second to think about what you want to do. [For] me, I’m out there obviously trying to put on a show for the crowd, and at the same time, I’m holding on to Logan Paul. I’m going ‘We’re going, bro. You slip, I slip. It don’t matter. We’re going.’

He continued, “Then after that, he met me afterwards, and we got in a little fight. They got it on camera, but in that moment, it’s fight or flight. I’m the one going backwards anyway. I’m going backwards, so it’s just one of those things where you have to take control of the situation.”

Seth Rollins has expressed his excitement for his upcoming match at WrestleMania 41, where he will face CM Punk and Roman Reigns. He referred to the trio as “combustible elements,” highlighting the dynamics heading into the event.

Rollins shared his thoughts during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” where he discussed the bout. He said,

“I mean, you look at it, three of the biggest icons in the last 15, 20 years. I think there’s a lot of animosity between the three characters that you mentioned. Real animosity, I know, between myself and Punk and Roman and Punk. I think a lot of professional respect between myself and Roman, but also, a little bit of distrust there. We’ve got a lengthy history. So I think what you’re going to get is three very, very combustible elements, and triple threat matches don’t have rules. There no disqualifications and no count-outs, so we have really have anything and everything at our disposal to take care of the other two.”

He continued, “So I’m really excited for it. You don’t really get the opportunity to do Triple Threat matches at WrestleMania very often. It’s often a singles, one on one contest. So there’s a lot at play, and like you mentioned, a lot of history, and we got about a month to dig into all stuff, so I think it’ll come up, and I’ll be very curious to see what kind of emotions it elicits from our audience. We’re kind of three fan-favorites, but one thing I notice, as much as these crowds love me, the minute I start talking about CM Punk or Roman Reigns, they’re not too happy about that. That’s the way it is when Punk starts talking about me or Roman, or Roman starts talking about me or Punk. They love to put the finger in the air, but when you start running down the guys they like, then they don’t know how to feel. So there’s a lot of complex emotions going on between the three of us and between the audience. So I’m very interested to see how it plays out.”

Chris Sabin has reacted to The Usos teaming up for the first time since WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Jimmy & Jey Uso teamed up to defeat A-Town Down Under.

Taking to Twitter, Sabin wrote:

“MCMG vs Usos…. So you’re telling me there’s a chance”

MCMG vs Usos…. So you’re telling me there’s a chance https://t.co/NHcM2QoeXg — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) March 25, 2025

And finally, you can check out some additional highlights from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below: