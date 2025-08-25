“The Samoan Submission Machine” is coming to “The Valley of the Sun” this November.

Following his successful trios title defense at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view, Samoa Joe of The Opps has been announced for a rare independent pro wrestling appearance.

The pro wrestling legend will square off against the Navajo Warrior as the Navajo Warrior Retirement Tour passes through the IZW: Long Live The King independent pro wrestling show on November 8, 2025.

IZW Wrestling issued the following announcement: