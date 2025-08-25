“The Samoan Submission Machine” is coming to “The Valley of the Sun” this November.
Following his successful trios title defense at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view, Samoa Joe of The Opps has been announced for a rare independent pro wrestling appearance.
The pro wrestling legend will square off against the Navajo Warrior as the Navajo Warrior Retirement Tour passes through the IZW: Long Live The King independent pro wrestling show on November 8, 2025.
IZW Wrestling issued the following announcement:
FINAL OPPONENT REVEALED! ♛
🎫 TIX: HTTP://IZWTIX.COM 🎫
Witness the final stop along the Navajo Warrior Retirement Tour when Samoa Joe comes to IZW to battle the legendary Navajo Warrior in his official retirement match!
♛ IZW LONG LIVE THE KING ♛
Samoa Joe vs. The Navajo Warrior
The Last Mile Comes To An End
⚾ Presented by 3DSportscards & Collectibles
📍 Bull Shooters Phoenix (35th Ave & Peoria)
🗓️ Saturday, November 8, 2025
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW! 🎟️
👉 http://izwtix.com
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1623827685319/
Front Row VIP – SOLD OUT
Second Row VIP – Moving Fast!