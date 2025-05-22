Jessica Biel stars alongside John Cena in the upcoming action-adventure comedy Matchbox.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Biel shared that her kids are huge fans of Cena. She recounted a moment when her 12-year-old son created a project that referred to her simply as “John Cena’s friend” — a title she joked might force her to find a new family if things with Cena don’t work out. She said,

“Okay, I got some cool mom points from that (filming ‘Matchbox’ movie with John Cena). They love him. They love him, and he’s so nice. He’s lovable. He is a lovable dude and they are just crazy about him. Crazy…That’s who I am to him (Biel reacted to her son describing her as ‘John Cena’s friend’). I think if John and I ever fall out and we’re not friends anymore, I think I should find a new family (she laughed).”

During a recent appearance on “The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Mick Foley expressed his hope that today’s wrestlers recognize there are many different ways to have a “good match.”

Foley recalled a bout he had with Bret Hart during a UK tour, saying he wishes he had a recording of it for modern wrestlers to study. He emphasized that matches with unique styles and storytelling can be just as valuable as more traditional ones. He said,

“I had one with Bret Hart. It was unconventional. We worked backwards, if that makes any sense. We didn’t go from start to finish, we went from finish to start. It was unusual, and it was effective. I wish I had a copy of it, just so I could see why it worked, and so that other people might study it and realize there’s more than one way to have a great match. That’s my only pet peeve about today’s product: fans have come to believe there’s only one way to have a great match. I don’t believe that. It would take a handful of people to defy the prevailing winds and go in a different direction. So, I think there should be a reminder every once in a while that not every great match has to look the same.”

During a recent appearance on the “Shak Wrestling” podcast, Josh Alexander revealed that he declined a pitch to appear in NXT and compete for a title at Stand & Deliver.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On getting an offer for an NXT match: “There were rumblings of two that I’d heard about after the fact that were denied by management for whatever political reason there was, them not wanting me to lose, or something like that. Then there was one offer on the table for me to do a big run, and then wrestle for the title on a pay-per-view or a Stand & Deliver, I think it was. I had actually turned that down because it just didn’t fit with what my goals were coming into contract time and stuff like that. With negotiations coming up.”

On the TNA & WWE’s working relationship: “I think, from my perspective, I can’t speak for everybody in the locker room, at times, mutually beneficial, for sure. I mean, when you put somebody like Joe Hendry or anybody else on a Tuesday night NXT, and they come back to TNA, you obviously saw more interest come to the company because of that platform that they were on. But in terms of wins and losses and trading back and forth, it felt like it was pretty heavy towards the WWE end from time to time. But that’s just the business portion of it. They have a bigger platform.”