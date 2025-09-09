AJ Styles’ promo on the September 8 episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, WI. continues to be the talk of the pro wrestling town.

“The Phenomenal” one has been the subject of a lot of headlines as of late following a retirement tease he posted on Instagram last week, as well as comments from his son agreeing with a fan who said Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is disrespecting AJ Styles with the way he is being booked at this point in his career.

During this week’s WWE Raw, the pro wrestling legend did something that has his name all over the headlines once again.

Styles took to the microphone during a commercial break before his scheduled match against El Grande Americano on the 9/8 Raw show in Milwaukee, delivering a brief message to the packed crowd inside the Fiserv Forum that has since garnered some responses from current and former WWE Superstars.

AJ mentioned during his brief commercial break pipe-bomb promo on the 9/8 red brand show that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson aren’t with him in WWE anymore and Michin is on SmackDown.

“I’m telling you something that you’re probably not supposed to hear,” Styles noted. “But somebody doesn’t want me here.”

These comments elicited responses from two of the three stars mentioned in the quote, as Luke Gallows and Michin each took to their respective Twitter/X accounts to share their reactions.

“I’m going to start charging royalties for pipe-bombs,” Gallows wrote via X, while Michin shared the video clip in a post of her own with a caption that read, “I’ll have your back forever, Uncle Al (Allen ‘AJ Styles’ Jones).”