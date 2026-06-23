An injury scare involving one of Ring of Honor’s champions took place during Thursday night’s ROH television tapings.

ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo was defending her title against Steph De Lander when the match was reportedly stopped due to an injury suffered by Purrazzo during a spot on the floor.

Fan Jacob Cohen, who was in attendance for the tapings, shared details of the incident on social media.

“Deonna got hurt on a spot on the floor,” Cohen wrote. “The match was ruled a no contest and Deonna was helped to the back. Hopefully she’s ok.”

As of this writing, there is no official update on the severity of Purrazzo’s injury. Additional information is expected once it becomes available.

Purrazzo has held the ROH Women’s Pure Championship since defeating Billie Starkz in the tournament finals at ROH Final Battle last December to become the inaugural titleholder. Since capturing the championship, she has successfully defended it six times while also picking up multiple victories in non-title Proving Ground matches.

Her recent run includes wins over Trish Adora, Giselle Shaw and Isla Dawn, further establishing her as one of the cornerstone champions in the ROH women’s division.

For De Lander, the bout marked her first Ring of Honor appearance in more than three years. Prior to Thursday’s match, her lone ROH outing came in April 2023, when she was defeated by Willow Nightingale.

For those interested, you can check out complete ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From 6/22 Taping At WJCT Studios In Jacksonville, FL.