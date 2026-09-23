Xia Brookside has revealed that she originally wanted to use her current entrance theme while she was still with WWE.

The reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion appeared on Knockouts and 3 Counts and discussed the story behind “Where I Belong” by Simple Plan featuring State Champs, which she currently uses as her entrance music.

Brookside explained that she was already a major State Champs fan when she attended one of the band’s shows in the United Kingdom. After getting the opportunity to connect with the group, they eventually helped her secure the rights to use the song during her time with NXT UK.

“I would love State Champs to play me to the ring live. That is a dream that I just — when is it happening? When can we make that happen? Because if it wasn’t for them, I never would have got the Simple Plan song. They’re on the Simple Plan song.”

Brookside recalled buying tickets to see State Champs before ultimately getting to know members of the band and being invited to spend time with them.

“So, I went to one of their gigs in the UK. I bought tickets; I was (a) super big fangirl of State Champs. I managed to talk to them back and forth and they invited me to another one and I’m like, ‘Well, I already bought tickets…’ and they were like, ‘No, just come along, hang out with us,’ blah, blah, blah. I was like, ‘What is happening?’ They were great. They’re the sweetest guys.”

That relationship led to Brookside attempting to use “Where I Belong” as her WWE entrance theme. According to Brookside, State Champs helped her obtain the necessary rights, but WWE ultimately did not approve the song for use.

“I wanted to use ‘Where I Belong’ for my music and they got me the rights for it whilst I was in NXT U.K., but it wasn’t approved. It wasn’t approved, even though we could use it. I’m like, ‘Damn.’”

Once Brookside joined TNA, she immediately revisited the idea. This time, she was able to work with the band’s management to get the song approved.

“So as soon as I came to TNA, I was like, ‘I want this song. I want it, I need it.’ I spoke to their managers, we got the approval for it. It was the best thing that could have happened. The best.”

Brookside has been the TNA Knockouts World Champion since June 2026.