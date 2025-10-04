A top fan-favorite multiple-title holder in All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor suffered an injury this week.

In addition to competing in featured trios action in the opening match of the evening at the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary special from this past Wednesday night, October 1, at the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Bandido was booked for another match at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular show on Friday night, October 3, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

It was the latter in-ring action that resulted in the current ROH World Champion and one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions suffering an injury.

Following the 10/1 match, which saw him join Brody King and Kenny Omega to defeat The Young Bucks duo of Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, and their partner from “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family, Bandido traveled to Mexico City for a defense of his ROH World Championship against Hechicero.

The match against Hechicero, who is also a member of The Don Callis Family faction in AEW, saw Bandido suffer an injury when his shoulder popped out during the contest. Ultimately, Bandido managed to finish the match, picking up the win and another successful ROH World Championship defense in the process.

After the show wrapped up, the multiple-AEW and ROH title-holder surfaced via social media to comment the injury that he suffered during the 10/3 match at the legendary Arena Mexico venue. He shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories with his arm in a sling along with a caption that addressed the injury.

“Apologies to all the CMLL fans,” Bandido wrote in Spanish. “My shoulder popped out and went back into place. Thank you Hechicero, for being a gentleman. We owe a third match to all our Mexican fans.”

Whether or not this affects Bandido’s in-ring plans going forward remains to be seen. Currently, Bandido and Brody King, collectively known as Brodido, are scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag-Team Championships, ironically enough, against The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada on the October 7 special “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

We will keep you updated here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Bandido’s status continue to surface, and make sure to join us every week for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.