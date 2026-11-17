Ethan Page has accomplished a lifelong dream, and now he claims his priorities in professional wrestling have completely changed.

After defeating Chad Gable to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the November 2 episode of WWE Raw, “All Ego” has made it clear that he no longer has anything left to prove to himself.

During a recent interview with The Sportster, Page spoke about finally achieving his childhood dream of holding the same championship as many of his favorite wrestlers, and how his motivation has shifted entirely toward making money.

“It’s great, I can be done. I’m not doing this for myself anymore. I have now sold my soul to corporate wrestling and I will go out of my way to make every dollar that I can to never give back a cent of my time, my personal life, or my physical health to wrestling the second I can leave. I don’t love this, I don’t enjoy doing it. The child in me is completely satisfied.”

Page continued, explaining that winning the Intercontinental Championship has eliminated any remaining personal goals he once had in the business.

“I can say that Ethan Page has held the same token of excellence of all of his favorite wrestlers and there is nothing that I need to satisfy my ego or my dreams ever again. I am the most dangerous professional wrestling alive today because I don’t love this crap anymore. There is not a carrot you can dangle in front of my nose to make me go in any direction that I don’t want to go. There’s not a wrestler that I want to see across the ring from me. There’s not a marquee that I want to see my name on.”

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion went on to emphasize that financial success is now his only motivation, pointing to the lifestyle that comes with being a champion in WWE.

“There is only a check with an amount of zeros and that is the only desire I have left for professional wrestling. The best part about it is that I’m in the company with the most amount of zeros. It’s true. One week, my whole life changed. I show up in a beautiful car surrounded by beautiful women because I’m the Intercontinental Champion and I wrestle in the WWE. My dreams? Satisfied. I’m just here for money and everything that comes with it.”