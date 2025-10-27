Dragon Lee’s stock within WWE continues to rise, and it appears the company is eager to secure his future for the long haul.

According to a new report from Pwinsider, internal conversations have already begun regarding a potential contract extension for Lee, whose current deal is set to expire sometime next year. The report notes that WWE officials have been “extremely impressed” with Lee’s consistent performances and growing popularity, both on television and in live events.

What reportedly pushed that discussion forward was Lee’s standout showing against Dominik Mysterio at AAA’s Héroes Inmortales event earlier this month. Several within WWE’s talent relations and creative departments took notice of the match, with one calling it “a reminder of why WWE moved so quickly to sign him in the first place.”

Lee originally signed with WWE in December 2022, officially joining NXT after building an acclaimed international reputation in promotions like CMLL, NJPW, and ROH. It didn’t take long for him to make an impact — by December 2023, he captured the NXT North American Championship, earning praise for his athleticism and high-energy style.

The following spring, during the 2024 WWE Draft, Lee was officially called up to RAW, where he aligned himself with the Latino World Order. His rise continued later that year when he became the WWE Speed Champion in November 2024, holding the title until May 2025.

Most recently, on the October 20, 2025, episode of RAW, Lee added another major accolade to his growing resume — winning the World Tag Team Championships alongside AJ Styles after defeating The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

With his in-ring credentials, international appeal, and connection to fans, WWE reportedly views Dragon Lee as a “cornerstone performer” for the future. Sources indicate that the company hopes to finalize a long-term deal well before his current contract runs out.