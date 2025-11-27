Maxxine Dupri appeared on the Huge Pop! podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During her appearance on the program, the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion reflected on completely blacking out during her WWE in-ring debut back in 2021.

“My favorite thing is when people would say to me, at a meet and greet, like, ‘oh, I just love how you like are able to play this like character that doesn’t know how to wrestle’, and I always say, ‘I am honored that you think I’m that talented,'” Dupri said. “I wish I knew exactly what I was doing and every mistake and every moment was a joke and I was in on the joke, but no, my first match in front of an audience was on Monday Night Raw. Like, that was crazy. I actually … I remember nothing. I completely blacked out.”

Dupri continued, “I was so nervous, I almost threw up after because I don’t think I took one single breath for four minutes straight. Like the math was probably a minute, but I’m saying four minutes, like at the time the music hit, like I stopped breathing. I was like, I don’t know what’s happening, but I have to survive this. It was crazy. It’s just, it’s been a beautiful thing getting to go on that ride with the WWE universe. Obviously there was moments where I wish I was more advanced and like could have more control in certain scenarios, but that’s just part of my story.”

Check out the complete Maxxine Dupri interview from the Huge Pop! podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)