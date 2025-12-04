Every WWE Superstar pictures their most grandiose ring entrance on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at some point or another during their pro wrestling career.

Jade Cargill is no different.

During a recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast for an in-depth interview with show personality Baby Huey, the WWE Women’s Champion spoke about plans she has in mind for a memorable ring entrance with special-meaning ring attire for next year’s WrestleMania 42 show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While on the topic, the women’s wrestling star from the WWE SmackDown blue brand mentioned that she submitted two ideas to WWE for her ring attire and ring entrance at next year’s “Showcase of The Immortals” in “Sin City,” noting that they are “very personal and hit close to home.”

“This is something that everyone wants to be a part of and every single wrestler wants to do, and have under their belt,” Cargill said. “I already have mine planned out. I’ve had it planned out for some time now.”

Cargill would go on to reference her tribute to Tyler, The Creator for her last WrestleMania, and how she has put “a lot of thought” into her next one.

“Last year, I had it planned out,” Cargill said. “It was a tribute to Tyler, The Creator. This year, you gotta see it. If It’s approved, then my gear will match that entrance. I put two ideas out there.”

She continued, “I’m really excited for this one because it’s very personal and hits close to home. I put a lot of thought into my gear in general. My entrance is part of it all. It’s all entertainment, right. We want to give our fans their money’s worth.”

WWE returns to the same venue in the same location for next year’s two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event, with the show scheduled to emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 18 and April 19.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WWE WrestleMania 42 results coverage.

OTHER RECENT WWE NEWS: Top Celebrity Expected To Be Featured In WWE More Often In 2026, High-Profile Match With Logan Paul Rumored