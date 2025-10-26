WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is less than a week away, with three big title tilts officially advertised heading into the show.

One of them was affected late this week.

As seen on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on October 24, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was ambushed and savagely assaulted by the returning Jade Cargill, who effectively turned heel in the process.

The attack, which came just one week before their scheduled title match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, saw Cargill target Stratton’s knee to close out the segment. Stratton was left laying and needed assistance to be helped to the backstage area afterwards.

WWE shared a follow-up announcement via the company’s official X account, which noted Stratton is currently having her knee evaluated in the aftermath of the assault. Despite the injury concerns, the company noted that Stratton remains determined to defend her title as planned.

“BREAKING NEWS: Tiffany Stratton is getting her knee evaluated, but reports are that Tiffany Stratton is adamant about going through with the match on Saturday Night’s Main Event,” the report stated. “Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.”

WWE has yet to provide an update since this breaking news announcement shared late Friday evening. The angle and subsequent announcement came just five days after Tiffany Stratton revealed herself that she was dealing with illness issues.

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are set to collide for the WWE Women’s Championship at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show scheduled for this coming Saturday, November 1, 2025, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Also advertised for the show are two additional title matches, with CM Punk vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso battling for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in a rematch of their bout at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event in September.

