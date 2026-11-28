Jacy Jayne has something up her sleeve for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

The Fatal Influence member will join forces with Jade Cargill, Michin, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid to battle Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer inside WarGames tonight at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Jayne spoke about how she has been preparing for the dangerous double-cage showdown.

“I’ve definitely been watching some footage back of past WarGames matches and just hardcore matches in general, so it kind of gets the gears going,” Jayne said.

While she was reluctant to divulge any specifics, the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion teased that she has a master plan in place for tonight’s match.

“I’m not gonna say too much because I think everyone should tune in and watch it, I can’t give away all my secrets,” she continued. “But, just know that I have a master plan and it’s going to turn out perfectly.”

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.