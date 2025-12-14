John Cena’s final WWE match didn’t just elevate Gunther.

It also earned the Austrian standout a ringing endorsement from one of the company’s most outspoken veterans.

Gunther, 38, defeated Cena in the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., forcing the 17-time world champion to submit in what was billed as the final match of his legendary career.

The finish saw Gunther lock in a rear-naked choke, leaving Cena with no choice but to tap out.

With the win, Gunther further cemented his standing as one of WWE’s most dominant figures, and shortly afterward, former WWE Champion The Miz made it clear he believes the company’s future belongs to him.

Speaking during the Saturday Night’s Main Event post-show, The Miz didn’t mince words.

“Gunther is the future,” The Miz noted. “You look at Gunther, he is the future, whether you like it or not. He is the future of this business.”

Miz pushed back on any criticism related to Gunther’s age, emphasizing that the former Intercontinental Champion is performing at the peak of his powers.

“People are like, ‘Oh, he’s in his upper 30s,’ this guy is in his prime. I have wrestled him, I have been in the ring with Gunther, I know how lethal, how damaging he can be.”

One quick takeaway was impossible to ignore: this wasn’t just a win — it was a statement.

Miz also addressed the controversial decision to have Cena tap out in his final match, arguing that it fit perfectly within Cena’s long-established legacy.

“Think about John Cena’s career, just for one second. Who did he always go up against? The biggest, baddest heel. The guy that is getting booed out of the building is whom ‘Super Cena’ went up against, and normally, he would beat them. And then they would be like, ‘Oh, John Cena beats everybody! I can’t stand him.’ And now, now what happens? John Cena did the right thing; he tapped out and gave up to Gunther!”

For those who missed the show, fear not, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 12/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.