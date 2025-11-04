CM Punk is currently the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

And self-proclaimed “The Best in the World.”

But if you ask Grayson Waller, he’s just plain soft.

The WWE Superstar said as much, and elaborated on the point, while appearing as a guest on the latest installment of the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast and being asked about his ‘dream match’ opponent in WWE.

“I’ve said it a few times now,” Waller responded. “I’m gonna keep saying it. Right now, I want [CM] Punk. I want Punk so bad, dude. Because, as I said, as a ROH guy, I’ve watched Punk for a long time. I love the stuff he did in Ring of Honor. I loved when he signed his WWE contract on the Ring of Honor Championship, that’s so good.”

Waller continued, “And when he came back, because I said some really mean things about Punk when he wasn’t here. I remember I took a super kick from Jey Uso, and it was the day that Punk left his last job. I took a super kick, and I put a photo online of me icing my jaw with a Pepsi can, which was just like, sometimes I like to have fun online and cause some chaos. So when he was coming over here, I was like, This is gonna be fun. What Punk are we gonna get? And then we’ve got this real soft Punk. So I want to find out who the real Punk is.”

When asked to elaborate in what way CM Punk has gotten “soft” during his latest run in WWE, which began back in November of 2023 at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

“I’ll give some examples,” Waller answered. “I go to NXT last year, and he’s there with FrAxiom watching their match back, giving them some advice. And then Roxanne’s there and he’s like, ‘Hey, Waller, want to come watch this match?’ What do you mean? He’s really helpful backstage, and he’s super nice and all this. I’m either gonna be really disappointed that he’s softened, and this is the new Punk, and he’s just a really nice guy now, or the real Punk is hiding in there, and I want to be the one to bring it out. That’s what I want to do.”

The former A-Town Down Under member added, “Because it’s like, I guess I was ready to fight him backstage. I thought that’s what we were gonna do. I was like this is gonna be sick, he’s gonna start causing chaos, he’s gonna beat gonna beat up little flops backstage again, I’m in dude. But now he’s just a really nice guy and very helpful to everyone, helps everyone at NXT and does all this. That’s not the Punk that I love. I want to bring it back out, so I’m gonna get that opportunity. I’ve told him to his face, I’m like, there’s gonna be a day where I’m gonna stand across from you with a microphone, and I’m gonna tell you exactly what I think about you, and I want you to tell me exactly what you think about me. And I think that’s gonna be magic, because I don’t think we’ve seen NXT Waller on the main roster yet. I’ve had a lot of fun. I’m being very fun, but I don’t think they’ve seen how mean I can be, how cruel I can be. When I really lock in on something, I’m a different breed, and I don’t think I’ve been that recent. Just talking about it right now, I can feel it inside, that’s what I need. If you want to see a different side of me, put me against that guy. I’ll show you the real me.”