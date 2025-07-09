– Women’s wrestling star Shayna Baszler was backstage at this past Tuesday night’s WWE NXT “go-home show” for this weekend’s WWE NXT: The Great American Bash special event. Baszler was listed as one of the producers who helped put together matches on the July 8 episode of the NXT on CW show. WWE is reportedly seeing how Baszler works out in that role.

– Former WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) will be the women’s wrestling star replacing TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich at the GCW: Boss Of All Bosses special event on Friday, July 11 at GILLEY’s in Dallas, Texas.

– As noted, 2K and WWE have been working on a special Bray Wyatt announcement related to WWE 2K25. The latest word making the rounds is that the announcement will be made at some point on July 9.

