– Women’s wrestling star Shayna Baszler was backstage at this past Tuesday night’s WWE NXT “go-home show” for this weekend’s WWE NXT: The Great American Bash special event. Baszler was listed as one of the producers who helped put together matches on the July 8 episode of the NXT on CW show. WWE is reportedly seeing how Baszler works out in that role.
– Former WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) will be the women’s wrestling star replacing TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich at the GCW: Boss Of All Bosses special event on Friday, July 11 at GILLEY’s in Dallas, Texas.
– As noted, 2K and WWE have been working on a special Bray Wyatt announcement related to WWE 2K25. The latest word making the rounds is that the announcement will be made at some point on July 9.
Every decision has consequences 👀 🔜 #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/rHIP2RGXix
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) July 8, 2025
(H/T: Fightful Select)